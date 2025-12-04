Listen to new Guns N' Roses songs, 'Atlas' & 'Nothin''

Guns N' Roses have premiered two new songs called "Atlas" and "Nothin'."

"'Nothin'' and 'Atlas' find the long-running band still at the height of their powers, showcasing two different sides of their personality," a press release reads. "'Atlas' is GNR in full surging rock mode, while 'Nothin'' grows more introspective over floaty keys and an emotive guitar."

You can listen to both songs out now on digital outlets. They'll be released on a 7-inch vinyl single that will be available to preorder starting Dec. 12.

"Atlas" and "Nothin'" mark the first new GN'R music since the 2023 singles "The General" and "Perhaps." The most recent Guns N' Roses album is 2008's Chinese Democracy, which was released before Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined Axl Rose in the band in 2016.

Guns N' Roses will launch a 2026 U.S. tour in July.

