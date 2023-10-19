Listen to new Fozzy single, "Spotlight"

Fozzy has premiered a new single called "Spotlight."

The track mixes heavy guitar riffs with creepy, whispering vocals; frontman Chris Jericho sings, "I know your every move/ I got my eye on you." You can listen to "Spotlight" now via digital outlets.

"Spotlight" follows Fozzy's 2022 album, Boombox, which includes the singles "I Still Burn," "Sane" and "Nowhere to Run."

Fozzy will launch a U.S. tour Thursday, October 19, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

