Listen to new FEVER 333 song, "NEW WEST ORDER"

333 Wreckords Crew/Century Media Records

By Josh Johnson

FEVER 333 has premiered a new song called "NEW WEST ORDER."

The track reflects the band's blending of genres and frontman Jason Aalon Butler's varying musical interests as he sings about "rocking Tupac tees and bumping Morrissey."

The lyrics may also be referencing the 2022 departure of former FEVER 333 members Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta with the line, "Yeah, I lost a couple homies/ Jealousy's a b****."

You can listen to "NEW WEST ORDER" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"NEW WEST ORDER" follows the February single "READY ROCK."

FEVER 333 will be performing at the 2024 X Games on June 30 in Ventura, California. They'll launch a U.S. tour in October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

