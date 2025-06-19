Listen to new Dinosaur Pile-Up song, 'Sick of Being Down'

Dinosaur Pile-Up has released a new song called "Sick of Being Down," a track off the band's upcoming album, I've Felt Better.

"Sick of Being Down" reflects frontman Matt Bigland's recovery after being hospitalized with the inflammatory bowel disease ulcerative colitis.

"'Sick Of Being Down' is essentially a post-traumatic existential breakdown articulated as a 3-minute garage punk rock song," Bigland says.

You can listen to "Sick of Being Down" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying lyric video is streaming on YouTube.

I've Felt Better, the follow-up to 2019's Celebrity Mansions, drops Aug. 22.

Dinosaur Pile-Up will be touring the U.S. alongside A Day to Remember and Yellowcard beginning in October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.