Listen to new Daughtry single, "Nervous"

Dogtree Records/Big Machine Label Group

By Josh Johnson

Daughtry has premiered a new single called "Nervous."

"It's a complicated feeling when you find yourself stuck in a cycle of anxiety and depression from the punches that life inevitably throws," says frontman Chris Daughtry. "You're feeling alone and lost, but you don't even know why you still feel that way, when everything seems insurmountable."

He adds, "This song represents the importance of opening up and being honest about those feelings."

You can listen to "Nervous" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Nervous" follows Daughtry's singles "Artificial" and "Pieces." The group's most recent album is 2021's Dearly Beloved.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

