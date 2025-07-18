Listen to new collaborations featuring FiR's Ronnie Radkie & MiW's Chris Motionless

Sumerian Records
By Josh Johnson

Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke and Motionless in White's Chris Motionless are featured on a pair of new songs.

Radke lends his vocals to a Slaughter to Prevail track called "Imdead," while Motionless guests on a Fit for a King tune titled "Witness the End."

Slaughter to Prevail vocalist Alex Terrible previously collaborated with Radke on the Falling in Reverse song "Ronald."

"Imdead" appears on the new Slaughter to Prevail album GRIZZLY, out now. "Witness the End" is included on the upcoming Fit for a King record Lonely God, due out Aug. 1.

