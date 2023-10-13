Listen to new blink-182 song, "FELL IN LOVE"

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ABC/Michael Desmond (MICHAEL DESMOND/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

blink-182 has premiered a new song called "FELL IN LOVE," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, ONE MORE TIME...

You can listen to the track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

ONE MORE TIME..., the first blink album featuring the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in over 10 years, arrives October 20. It also includes the previously released songs "EDGING," "MORE THAN YOU KNOW," "DANCE WITH ME" and the title track.

blink will drop one more ONE MORE TIME... cut, "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT," on October 18 alongside the premiere of their wide-ranging interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

