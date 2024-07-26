Listen to new Badflower single, "Detroit"

Badflower has premiered a new single called "Detroit."

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video featuring behind-the-scene footage of the "Ghost" rockers on tour. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

"Detroit" follows the track "Teacher Has a Gun," which dropped in June. The most recent Badflower album is 2021's This Is How the World Ends, which includes the singles "Don't Hate Me" and "Family."

Badflower will launch a U.S. tour in September.

