Listen to new Bad Wolves single, "Bad Friend"

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Bad Wolves have premiered a new single called "Bad Friend."

"This song reminds us that TRUE friendship is not about being perfect or always saying the right thing but being there for each other through the good times and the bad," says vocalist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz. "It's also to be willing to acknowledge one's own mistakes and make things right. If you can't do that, you might be a bad f******* friend."

You can listen to "Bad Friend" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Bad Friend" follows Bad Wolves' 2021 album, Dear Monsters, their first record with DL, who joined the band in place of founding frontman Tommy Vext. A new album is due out later this year.

Bad Wolves are currently on a U.S. headlining tour. In August, they'll hit the road with Asking Alexandria and The Hu.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

