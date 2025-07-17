Listen to new Avatar single, 'In the Airwaves'

Avatar has premiered a new single called "Airwaves."

"Avatar is defined by the challenges we put in front of ourselves," the Swedish metallers say. "We always push for more and look for new angles. In this ever-ongoing pursuit for the next great thing, we return to one of the most important aspects of metal: Speed."

"This is the fastest song we have done in what seems to be an eternity, and it feels good to push the engine to the max again," the band continues. "In a way, it feels like a return to something. Enjoy our rage."

The "In the Airwaves" video, which begins with a flashing lights advisory, is out now on YouTube. The song will be available on streaming platforms starting Thursday at midnight ET.

"In the Airwaves" follows the song "Captain Goat," which dropped in May. The band's most recent album is 2023's Dance Devil Dance, which includes the single "The Dirt I'm Buried In."

Avatar will launch a U.S. tour in November.

