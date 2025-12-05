Listen to new From Ashes to New song, 'Drag Me'

From Ashes to New has premiered a new song called "Drag Me."

"We wanted to create a song about feeling trapped in a war with yourself, when your inner demons pull harder than your better intentions can push," says vocalist Matt Brandyberry. "Every good thought gets buried beneath the bad and you start to realize the real fight isn't against the world, it's against the reflection staring back at you."

Brandyberry continues, "'Drag Me' came from that place…the feeling of being pulled straight into hell by the parts of yourself you could never escape."

You can watch the "Drag Me" visualizer on YouTube.

"Drag Me" marks the second new FATN song of 2025, following July's "New Disease." The band's most recent album is 2023's Blackout.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

