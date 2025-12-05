Listen to new From Ashes to New song, 'Drag Me'

"Drag Me" single artwork. (Better Noise Music)
By Josh Johnson

From Ashes to New has premiered a new song called "Drag Me."

"We wanted to create a song about feeling trapped in a war with yourself, when your inner demons pull harder than your better intentions can push," says vocalist Matt Brandyberry. "Every good thought gets buried beneath the bad and you start to realize the real fight isn't against the world, it's against the reflection staring back at you."

Brandyberry continues, "'Drag Me' came from that place…the feeling of being pulled straight into hell by the parts of yourself you could never escape."

You can watch the "Drag Me" visualizer on YouTube.

"Drag Me" marks the second new FATN song of 2025, following July's "New Disease." The band's most recent album is 2023's Blackout.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!