Listen to Of Mice & Men's latest ﻿'Another Miracle'﻿ song, "Flowers"

Of Mice & Men has shared a new song called "Flowers," a track off the band's upcoming album, Another Miracle.

"Flowers" is accompanied by a video featuring live and backstage footage of Of Mice & Men on tour. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Another Miracle, the follow-up to 2023's Tether, drops Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Wake Up," "Troubled Water" and the title track.

Of Mice & Men will perform at Warped Tour Orlando, taking place Saturday and Sunday, before launching a European tour.

