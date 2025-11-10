Listen to Of Mice & Men's latest ﻿'Another Miracle'﻿ song, "Flowers"

'Another Miracle' album artwork. (Century Media Records)
By Josh Johnson

Of Mice & Men has shared a new song called "Flowers," a track off the band's upcoming album, Another Miracle.

"Flowers" is accompanied by a video featuring live and backstage footage of Of Mice & Men on tour. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Another Miracle, the follow-up to 2023's Tether, drops Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Wake Up," "Troubled Water" and the title track.

Of Mice & Men will perform at Warped Tour Orlando, taking place Saturday and Sunday, before launching a European tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!