Listen to Mark Lanegan's "Heard a Train" outtake from '﻿Bubblegum'﻿ reissue

One of the outtakes included on the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of Mark Lanegan's Bubblegum solo album has been released.

The recording captures a full-band performance of a song called "Heard a Train," which you can listen to now via digital outlets.

The Bubblegum reissue, dubbed Bubblegum XX, features remastered audio of the original 2004 album, as well as the aforementioned outtakes, demos and other unreleased recordings. It's due out Aug. 23 and marks the first release from the Lanegan estate following the late Screaming Trees frontman's 2022 death.

