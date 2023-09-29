Listen to live versions of "Pennyroyal Tea" and "Scentless Apprentice" from Nirvana's 'In Utero' ﻿reissue

Previously unreleased live versions of Nirvana's "Pennyroyal Tea" and "Scentless Apprentice" have been released.

Both recordings are included on the upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of the grunge icons' 1993 album In Utero. The "Pennyroyal Tea" performance is from a December '93 show in Los Angeles, while the "Scentless Apprentice" rendition was recorded during a January '94 concert in Seattle.

The In Utero reissue is due out October 27. It includes remastered audio of the original album and its bonus tracks and B-sides, plus full recordings of the aforementioned LA and Seattle performances as well as various other live tracks.

The original In Utero marked Nirvana's third and final album. Frontman Kurt Cobain passed away in April 1994, just months after the record was released.

("Pennyroyal Tea" video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.