Listen to Kirk Hammett play on new song from Goodnight, Texas

Kirk Hammett guests on a new song from the folk rock band Goodnight, Texas.

The track is called "Runaways" and features a guitar solo from the Metallica shredder. You can listen to it streaming now on YouTube.

Goodnight, Texas, which is named after the geographical midpoint between the two lead singers' home cities, also has another Metallica connection, having contributed a cover of "Of Wolf and Man" to the 2021 The Metallica Blacklist tribute album.

Hammett's been on tour with Metallica throughout 2023 while supporting the band's latest album, 72 Seasons. He also released his debut solo EP, Portals, in 2022.

