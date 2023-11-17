Listen to H.E.R. cover Foo Fighters' "The Glass"

H.E.R. has released a cover of the Foo Fighters song "The Glass."

As previously reported, the Grammy-winning R&B artist's version of the But Here We Are track is included on a new single from Dave Grohl and company, alongside the original tune.

"Thank you [H.E.R.] for this stunning take on 'The Glass,'" the Foos say. "We're so honored."

You can listen to the cover now via digital outlets. The joint single will be available on vinyl on December 29.

Foo Fighters and H.E.R. previously performed "The Glass" on Saturday Night Live in October.

In other Foo Fighters news, the band has been booked to headline Poland's 2024 Open'er Festival, taking place July 3-6.

