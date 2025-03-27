Listen to Evanescence's ﻿'Devil May Cry'﻿ song, 'Afterlife'

Courtesy of Netflix (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)
By Josh Johnson

Netflix has premiered Evanescence's new song "Afterlife," recorded for the streamer's upcoming animated series, Devil May Cry.

The track is accompanied by a lyric video featuring footage and dialogue from the show, which you can watch now on YouTube. It'll be officially released to digital outlets Thursday night at midnight ET.

"Afterlife" marks the first new original Evanescence material to follow their 2021 album, The Bitter Truth.

Devil May Cry, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name, premieres April 3. Its opening theme is Limp Bizkit's "Rollin'," and one of its trailers is soundtracked by Papa Roach's "Last Resort."

