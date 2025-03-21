Listen to Eddie Vedder cover Neil Young's 'Needle and the Damage Done' for upcoming tribute album

Eddie Vedder has released a cover of the Neil Young song "Needle and the Damage Done."

The track, available now via digital outlets, was recorded for an upcoming tribute album, Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young. The original version appears on Young's 1972 record, Harvest.

Heart of Gold is divided into two volumes, the first of which drops April 25. Proceeds from the project will benefit The Bridge School, an educational institution for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

Other participating artists include Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and Fiona Apple.

Vedder, meanwhile, covered Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" alongside Jack White during a concert Saturday in Tokyo. He also frequently plays that song live with Pearl Jam.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.