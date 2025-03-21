Listen to Eddie Vedder cover Neil Young's 'Needle and the Damage Done' for upcoming tribute album

Cinema Music Group/Killphonic Records
By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder has released a cover of the Neil Young song "Needle and the Damage Done."

The track, available now via digital outlets, was recorded for an upcoming tribute album, Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young. The original version appears on Young's 1972 record, Harvest.

Heart of Gold is divided into two volumes, the first of which drops April 25. Proceeds from the project will benefit The Bridge School, an educational institution for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

Other participating artists include Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and Fiona Apple.

Vedder, meanwhile, covered Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" alongside Jack White during a concert Saturday in Tokyo. He also frequently plays that song live with Pearl Jam.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!