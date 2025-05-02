Listen to Deftones' Chino Moreno remix The Cure's 'Warsong'

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has released a remix of the Cure track "Warsong."

The recording is including on the upcoming compilation Mixes of a Lost World, a remixed edition of The Cure's latest album, Songs of a New World.

"I chose 'Warsong' to remix as it's one of those slow-building, brooding musical pieces that have always drawn me into The Cure's music," Moreno says. "My idea with this remix was to strip it back slightly of its organic instrumentation and bring in ridged, mechanical percussion and some down-pitched vocals aimed to bring forth the cold/dystopic feel of the song while maintaining the core beauty of what existed."

Moreno's remix returns the favor after Cure frontman Robert Smith put his spin on Deftones' "Teenager" in 2020 for the 20th anniversary White Pony reissue.

Mixes of a Lost World will be released June 13.

Songs of a Lost World dropped in November and marked the first Cure album in 16 years.

