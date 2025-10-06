Listen to Courtney LaPlante's ﻿'2XKO'﻿ video game theme, 'Ties That Bind'

"Ties That Bind" single artwork. (Riot Games)
By Josh Johnson

Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante has released a new song called "Ties That Bind," recorded to be the theme for the upcoming video game 2XKO.

"Blending LaPlante's invigorating vocals with [2XKO developer and publisher] Riot Games' cinematic vision, 'Ties That Bind' delivers a powerful and anthemic soundscape that crescendos into an epic, soaring finale for players," a press release reads.

"Ties That Bind" is out now via digital outlets. You can also hear it in the new 2XKO trailer.

2XKO is a 2v2 fighting game featuring characters from the League of Legends video game, which also inspired the Netflix animated series Arcane. It'll be released in early access for PC on Tuesday.

LaPlante, meanwhile, released the collaborative song "End of You" with Evanescence's Amy Lee and Poppy in September. She's also set to launch a U.S. tour with Spiritbox in November in support of their new album, Tsunami Sea.

