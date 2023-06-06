Listen to Bush's new version of "1000 Years" featuring Evanescence's Amy Lee

Bush has released a new version of the band's song "1000 Years" featuring Evanescence's Amy Lee.

As frontman Gavin Rossdale tells Consequence, which premiered the joint recording, the collaboration came together after he asked Lee about singing "1000 Years" with Bush at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium earlier this year.

"She has one my favorite voices ever and so to have her on this track is a mind blower," Rossdale says of Lee. "She is pure class."

The duet version of "1000 Years" appears on the upcoming deluxe version of Bush's The Art of Survival album, due out this Friday, June 9. The original record, which spawned the single "More Than Machines," dropped last October.

