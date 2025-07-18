Listen to The Black Keys' latest '﻿No Rain, No Flowers﻿' song 'On Repeat'

Easy Eye Sound/Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

The Black Keys have shared a new song called "On Repeat," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Rain, No Flowers.

"On Repeat" marks the fifth song to be released from No Rain, No Flowers, following "The Night Before," "Babygirl," "Man on a Mission" and the title track. "The Night Before," the album's lead single, hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

No Rain, No Flowers arrives in full on Aug. 8. It's the follow-up to 2024's Ohio Players.

The Black Keys will resume their U.S. tour in August.

