Listen to Avatar's latest ﻿'Don't Go in the Forest'﻿ song, 'Death and Glitz'

Avatar has released a new song called "Death and Glitz," a track off the band's upcoming album, Don't Go in the Forest.

"'Death and Glitz' is a song about perversion and detachment," says frontman Johannes Eckerström. "A homeless, young runaway collapses and dies on a dancefloor. The crime scene tape becomes a red velvet rope. The investigator's camera flashes like paparazzi on the red carpet. We love her for dying. Now, she's perfect. Obedient. Anything you want."

Don't Go in the Forest is due out on Halloween, Oct. 31. It also includes the previously released tracks "Captain Goat," "Tonight We Must Be Warriors" and "In the Airwaves."

Avatar will launch a U.S. tour in November.

