Listen to Aerosmith & Yungblud's collaborative single, 'My Only Angel'

By Josh Johnson

Aerosmith and Yungblud have shared their new collaborative single, "My Only Angel."

The track follows Steven Tyler and Joe Perry's performance with Yungblud, born Dominic Harrison, at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

"The decision to meet Yungblud and make this music with him … was like plugging into pure electricity!," Tyler says. "For Joe and me it was another cosmic collision … to find ourselves in the studio with this outrageously talented and positively wild animal named Dom."

"Aerosmith have been such a staple of rock and roll and showmanship for me, so I've been ready for this my whole life," Yungblud adds. "As soon as we entered the studio, the chemistry exploded and the songs just poured out of us."

"My Only Angel" is out now, and it will also appear on an upcoming joint Aerosmith/Yungblud EP called One More Time, due out Nov. 21.

One More Time marks the first set of new Aerosmith music in over 12 years. Along with "My Only Angel," it includes three more new original songs, plus an updated mix of the Aerosmith classic "Back in the Saddle."

