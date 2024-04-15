Linkin Park's "Friendly Fire" hits #1 on 'Billboard' Mainstream Rock Airplay chart

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park has lit up the top of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The "In the End" outfit's new single, "Friendly Fire," has jumped to #1 on the ranking, giving them their milestone 10th leader on Mainstream Rock Airplay.

"Friendly Fire" was originally recorded during the sessions for 2017's One More Light album, LP's final record before the death of frontman Chester Bennington. It's included on the band's newly released Papercuts best-of compilation.

The 20-track Papercuts dropped Friday, April 12. It also includes the official release of the rarity "QWERTY."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

