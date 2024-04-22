Linkin Park's ﻿'Papercuts'﻿ best-of compilation grabs top-10 '﻿Billboard﻿' 200 debut

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park's new best-of collection Papercuts has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The compilation starts at #6 on the all-genre chart with a total of 44,000 equivalent album units. LP now has a total of 11 top-10 releases on the Billboard 200, including six number ones.

The 20-track Papercuts consists of Linkin Park's biggest hits, including "In the End" and "Numb," as well as the long sought-after rarity "QWERTY" and the unearthed track "Friendly Fire," which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!