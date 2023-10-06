Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda releases new solo song, "Already Over"

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has released a new solo song called "Already Over."

"'Already Over' came to me as I was sitting with my favorite guitar in my hands -- the same guitar I used on songs from 'What I've Done' to 'In My Head,'" says Shinoda, who played every instrument on the track. "There was a familiar DNA to the song that I think Linkin Park fans will recognize. For me, it creates a bridge from the past to a blurry but exciting future."

You can listen to "Already Over" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

"Already Over" follows the March release of "In My Head," which Shinoda recorded alongside vocalist Kailee Morgue for the Scream VI soundtrack.

Shinoda released his debut solo album, Post Traumatic, in 2018. In 2020, he put out a trio of mostly instrumental albums as part of his Dropped Frames series.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.