Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda relaunches website with exclusive content

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE ABC/Karen Neal (Karen Neal/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has relaunched his website with exclusive content.

The site is described as Shinoda's "new home for all my work — audio and visual, digital and analogue." That includes a new song called "Just Math," as well as previously unreleased instrumental tracks that Shinoda's recorded during his Twitch streams.

For more info, visit MikeShinoda.com.

Shinoda put out two new solo singles in 2023, "Already Over" and "In My Head." Meanwhile, Linkin Park returned to the charts with the unearthed single "Lost," which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington. "Lost" is included on the 20th anniversary reissue of LP's 2003 album, Meteora.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!