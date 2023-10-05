Linkin Park announces new collaboration with 'Beat Saber' VR game

We now know what Linkin Park was teasing.

After posting a video on Wednesday, October 5, featuring a flickering LP logo and the initials of vocalist Mike Shinoda, the "Numb" rockers have announced a new collaboration with the virtual reality game Beat Saber.

In Beat Saber, players use virtual blades to slice blocks to the rhythm of a particular song. The new Linkin Park pack, which is available now, features the band's hit "Crawling" as well as the upcoming Shinoda solo single, "Already Over."

Teaming up with Beat Saber marks a rare bit of news from Linkin Park, whose future has remained uncertain following the death of frontman Chester Bennington and their tribute concert to him later that year. The group has been a bit more active in 2023, though, while celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album Meteora with a deluxe reissue, which features the unearthed single "Lost."

Shinoda's "Already Over" is set to be officially released on Friday, October 6.

