Linkin Park to coheadline Sick New World 2025 festival; full lineup announced

The reformed Linkin Park is coheadlining the 2025 Sick New World festival, taking place April 12 in Las Vegas.

The "Numb" outfit, which announced their return in September with new vocalist Emily Armstrong in place of the late Chester Bennington, leads the bill alongside the previously announced Metallica.

The bill also includes Queens of the Stone Age, AFI, Evanescence, 311, Gojira, Three Days Grace, The Flaming Lips, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Down, Mastodon, Kittie, The Hives, Refused, The Sisters of Mercy and Underoath.

Registration is open now for a presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SickNewWorldFest.com.

