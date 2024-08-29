Linkin Park wants you to "be part of something"; teases Sept. 5 date

Amid all the counting down and counting up drama, Linkin Park has now shared another teaser, this time with a concrete date.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the "Numb" rockers write, "Be part of something. September 5th." They also include a link to their website.

As previously reported, LP launched a countdown clock on Saturday starting at 100 hours. When the clock hit zero on Wednesday shortly after 2:15 p.m. ET, the clock then started to count back up again.

When the count began going up, fans noticed that the screen glitched at around the 9:05 mark, leading to speculation that something would be happening on Sept. 5, which now seems to be confirmed.

It's still unknown what exactly Linkin Park is up to, but there have been rumors of a reunion for the first time since the 2017 Chester Bennington tribute concert. In April, Billboard reported that members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell were considering a tour for 2025, possibly with a female vocalist in place of the late Bennington.

