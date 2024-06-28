Linkin Park unveils instrumental version of 'Papercuts' best-of compilation

Linkin Park has released an alternate version of their new Papercuts best-of compilation, featuring instrumental recordings of each of the album's 20 songs.

You can listen to Papercuts: Instrumentals now via digital outlets.

Originally released in April, Papercuts includes LP's biggest hits from throughout their discography, such as "In the End," "Crawling" and "Numb." It also features a previously unheard track called "Friendly Fire," which was recorded during the sessions for Linkin Park's last album, 2017's One More Light, and features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington.

"Friendly Fire" hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

