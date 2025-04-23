Linkin Park, Twenty One Pilots, Pearl Jam among 2025 American Music Awards nominees

Linkin Park, Twenty One Pilots and Pearl Jam are among the nominees for the 2025 American Music Awards.

All three bands will compete for the favorite rock artist prize, along with Hozier and Zach Bryan.

The favorite rock album nominees are Twenty One Pilots' Clancy, Hozier's Unreal Unearth: Unending, The Marías' Submarine, Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene and Koe Wetzel's 9 Lives. In the favorite rock song category, you'll find Linkin Park's "The Emptiness Machine," Green Day's "Dilemma," Hozier's "Too Sweet," Myles Smith's "Stargazing" and Bryan's "Pink Skies."

Outside of the dedicated rock categories, Hozier is nominated for two other awards, including song of the year with "Too Sweet," while Djo's "End of Beginning" and Lola Young's "Messy" are up in the social song of the year category.

Billie Eilish earned a total of seven nominations, including for artist of the year, album of the year with HIT ME HARD AND SOFT and song of the year with "BIRDS OF A FEATHER."

The 2025 AMAs will air May 26 on CBS and will stream via Paramount+. Winners are chosen by fan voting, which is open through May 15.

For the full list of nominees and to cast your vote, visit VoteAMAs.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.