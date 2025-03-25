Linkin Park songs, including new single, being added to ﻿'Fortnite'

Linkin Park has announced that three of their songs are being added to the video game Fortnite.

Starting Thursday, "The Emptiness Machine," "Faint" and the upcoming new single "Up from the Bottom" will be available in the Fortnite Festival rhythm game mode.

"The Emptiness Machine" is the lead single off LP's 2024 comeback album, From Zero. "Faint" is from 2003's Meteora, which, incidentally, celebrates its 22nd anniversary Tuesday.

"Up from the Bottom" premieres Thursday.

Linkin Park will launch a U.S. tour in support of From Zero in April. The album marks LP's first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong, and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

