Linkin Park launches 'Up from the Bottom' ticket request campaign

Linkin Park has announced a new initiative offering cheaper tickets to the band's upcoming North American tour.

The "Up from the Bottom" ticket offer, named after the band's latest single, allows you to request up to two tickets for the price of $39.50, plus fees and applicable taxes, for a maximum of four shows. The location of the seats will be randomly assigned.

You can submit requests for "Up from the Bottom" tickets now through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more info, visit LinkinPark.tickets.

Linkin Park's North American tour launches April 26 in Austin, Texas. It will support the band's 2024 comeback album, From Zero.

"Up from the Bottom," which premiered Thursday, will be included on the upcoming deluxe edition of From Zero, due out May 16.

