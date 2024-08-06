Linkin Park, Green Day, Imagine Dragons & more among 2024 MTV VMA nominees

Courtesy MTV

By Josh Johnson

Bands including Linkin Park, Green Day and Imagine Dragons are among the nominees for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Up for the Best Rock category are Green Day's "Dilemma," Bon Jovi's "Legendary," Coldplay's "feelslikeimfallinginlove," Kings of Leon's "Mustang," Lenny Kravitz's "Human" and U2's "Atomic City."

The Best Alternative nominees are Linkin Park's "Friendly Fire," Imagine Dragons' "Eyes Closed," Bleachers' "Tiny Moves," Hozier's "Too Sweet," Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" and Teddy Swims' "Lose Control (Live)."

Billie Eilish's "LUNCH" is up for Video of the Year, and her Barbie song "What Was I Made For" is nominated in the Video for Good category along with Coldplay's "feelslikeimfallinginlove." Bleachers' "Tiny Moves" will compete for Best Direction and Best Choreography.

The 2024 VMAs take place Sept. 10 at New York's UBS Arena. You can vote for your favorites now through Aug. 30 via Vote.MTV.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!