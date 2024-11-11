Linkin Park debuts ﻿'From Zero'﻿ cut 'Casualty' during Dallas show

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park debuted an unreleased song from their upcoming album, From Zero, during their show in Dallas on Friday.

The track is called "Casualty," and you can watch footage of the performance via LP's Instagram.

The Dallas set also included the live debut of "All for Nothing," a track off Linkin Park's 2014 album, The Hunting Party. The performance featured Helmet's Page Hamilton, who is featured on the studio version.

LP's Mike Shinoda shared photos from the onstage collaboration on his Instagram.

From Zero, which also includes the lead single "The Emptiness Machine," drops Friday. It marks the first Linkin Park album since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington and their first with new singer Emily Armstrong.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!