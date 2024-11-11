Linkin Park debuts ﻿'From Zero'﻿ cut 'Casualty' during Dallas show

Linkin Park debuted an unreleased song from their upcoming album, From Zero, during their show in Dallas on Friday.

The track is called "Casualty," and you can watch footage of the performance via LP's Instagram.

The Dallas set also included the live debut of "All for Nothing," a track off Linkin Park's 2014 album, The Hunting Party. The performance featured Helmet's Page Hamilton, who is featured on the studio version.

LP's Mike Shinoda shared photos from the onstage collaboration on his Instagram.

From Zero, which also includes the lead single "The Emptiness Machine," drops Friday. It marks the first Linkin Park album since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington and their first with new singer Emily Armstrong.

