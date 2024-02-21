Linkin Park confirms release of "Friendly Fire" song

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park has confirmed the release of "Friendly Fire," a previously unheard track originally recorded during the One More Light sessions.

The song, which LP first teased on Monday, February 19, will debut on Friday, February 23. You can listen to a 45-second preview, featuring lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington, via Linkin Park's Soundcloud.

One More Light, Linkin Park's last album, was released in 2017, and found the band experimenting with more pop and electronic-influenced sounds. While the change in direction polarized fans, One More Light debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Bennington passed away in July 2017, just two months after One More Light dropped. The status of Linkin Park has remained in question ever since, though the group has released archival material alongside 20th anniversary reissues of their first two albums, Hybrid Theory and Meteora. Among that unearthed music is the song "Lost," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay charts following its debut in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!