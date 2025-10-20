Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst honors 'legend' Sam Rivers: 'He's such a special person'

By Josh Johnson

Fred Durst and Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit perform live onstage during day two of Reading Festival 2025 at Richfield Avenue on August 23, 2025 in Reading, England. (Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has shared a video tribute to his late bandmate, bassist Sam Rivers.

"Sam Rivers, the legend, truly," Durst begins. "Such a gifted, unbelievably sweet and wonderful person."

Durst co-founded Limp Bizkit with Rivers, and tells the story of how he saw the bassist play in a local bar and decided to form a band with him.

"I saw Sam play and I was blown away," Durst recalls. "He was so smooth and good and he stood out, and I could hear nothing else but Sam."

Rivers and Durst would end up playing on every Limp Bizkit album together.

"What he's left us behind is priceless," Durst says. "He's such a special person."

Limp Bizkit announced news of Rivers' death on Saturday. He was 48.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!