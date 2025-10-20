Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst honors 'legend' Sam Rivers: 'He's such a special person'

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has shared a video tribute to his late bandmate, bassist Sam Rivers.
"Sam Rivers, the legend, truly," Durst begins. "Such a gifted, unbelievably sweet and wonderful person."
Durst co-founded Limp Bizkit with Rivers, and tells the story of how he saw the bassist play in a local bar and decided to form a band with him.
"I saw Sam play and I was blown away," Durst recalls. "He was so smooth and good and he stood out, and I could hear nothing else but Sam."
Rivers and Durst would end up playing on every Limp Bizkit album together.
"What he's left us behind is priceless," Durst says. "He's such a special person."
Limp Bizkit announced news of Rivers' death on Saturday. He was 48.
