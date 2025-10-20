Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst honors 'legend' Sam Rivers: 'He's such a special person'

Fred Durst and Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit perform live onstage during day two of Reading Festival 2025 at Richfield Avenue on August 23, 2025 in Reading, England. (Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has shared a video tribute to his late bandmate, bassist Sam Rivers.

"Sam Rivers, the legend, truly," Durst begins. "Such a gifted, unbelievably sweet and wonderful person."

Durst co-founded Limp Bizkit with Rivers, and tells the story of how he saw the bassist play in a local bar and decided to form a band with him.

"I saw Sam play and I was blown away," Durst recalls. "He was so smooth and good and he stood out, and I could hear nothing else but Sam."

Rivers and Durst would end up playing on every Limp Bizkit album together.

"What he's left us behind is priceless," Durst says. "He's such a special person."

Limp Bizkit announced news of Rivers' death on Saturday. He was 48.

