Limp Bizkit announces 2024 Loserville tour

Limp Bizkit has announced a 2024 North American tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Loserville tour, launches July 16 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and will conclude August 24 in San Bernardino, California.

Each show will be hosted by rapper Riff Raff; '80s icon Corey Feldman is among the openers.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 7. The general onsale begins Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

Limp Bizkit released an album, Still Sucks, in 2021, marking their first record in 10 years.

