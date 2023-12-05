Limp Bizkit announces 2024 Loserville tour

Limp Bizkit Perform At Gunnersbury Park Jim Dyson/Getty Images (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Limp Bizkit has announced a 2024 North American tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Loserville tour, launches July 16 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and will conclude August 24 in San Bernardino, California.

Each show will be hosted by rapper Riff Raff; '80s icon Corey Feldman is among the openers.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 7. The general onsale begins Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

Limp Bizkit released an album, Still Sucks, in 2021, marking their first record in 10 years.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!