Limp Bizkit tops 'Billboard' charts for first time since 2011 with 'Making Love to Morgan Wallen'

If Limp Bizkit thought they'd attract some attention by calling their new single "Making Love to Morgan Wallen," they were right.

The track, the band's first new single in four years, has debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, Alternative Digital Song Sales chart and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

This is the first time Fred Durst and company have topped any of those particular charts. The last time they were #1 on any Billboard chart was 2011, when Gold Cobra sat atop the Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

In addition, the song is rising on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The song's unusual title comes from one of its very last lines, where frontman Fred Durst seems to describe getting busy in an unusual location with Wallen's music playing in the background.

"I make this m*********** diamond-plated/ makin' love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator," he sings. "I'll be turnin' on you b****** like a generator/ I'll be the greatest m*********** that you ever hated."

In the beginning of the song, Durst pays tribute to both the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington and the late David Bowie, rapping, "Damn, I miss you, Chester/ Sending love from a bass compressor/ Ground control with a soul like Bowie/ And I'll chop you up, if I'm under pressure."

Limp Bizkit's most recent album is 2021's Still Sucks.

