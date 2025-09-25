Limp Bizkit tops 'Billboard' charts for first time since 2011 with 'Making Love to Morgan Wallen'

Leeds Festival 2025 - Day Three Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival in Leeds, England, 2025 (Matthew Baker/Getty Images) (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

If Limp Bizkit thought they'd attract some attention by calling their new single "Making Love to Morgan Wallen," they were right.

The track, the band's first new single in four years, has debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, Alternative Digital Song Sales chart and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

This is the first time Fred Durst and company have topped any of those particular charts. The last time they were #1 on any Billboard chart was 2011, when Gold Cobra sat atop the Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

In addition, the song is rising on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The song's unusual title comes from one of its very last lines, where frontman Fred Durst seems to describe getting busy in an unusual location with Wallen's music playing in the background.

"I make this m*********** diamond-plated/ makin' love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator," he sings. "I'll be turnin' on you b****** like a generator/ I'll be the greatest m*********** that you ever hated."

In the beginning of the song, Durst pays tribute to both the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington and the late David Bowie, rapping, "Damn, I miss you, Chester/ Sending love from a bass compressor/ Ground control with a soul like Bowie/ And I'll chop you up, if I'm under pressure."

Limp Bizkit's most recent album is 2021's Still Sucks.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!