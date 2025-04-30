Limp Bizkit teases 'nu' music

Limp Bizkit is teasing new music. Or should we say "nu" music?

The "Break Stuff" outfit has shared a photo on Instagram featuring them gathered in the recording studio, alongside the caption "nu." Of course, Limp Bizkit is known for being purveyors of nu metal with their heavy riffs and rapping vocals.

Limp Bizkit's most recent album is 2021's Still Sucks. Before that, they hadn't put out a record since 2011.

In addition to maybe possibly working on fresh material, Limp Bizkit's plans include opening for select dates on Metallica's U.S. tour.

