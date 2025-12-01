Limp Bizkit launches first tour following death of bassist Sam Rivers

Fred Durst and Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit perform onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Limp Bizkit launched their Latin American tour Saturday in Mexico City, marking the first tour since the death of founding bassist Sam Rivers in October.

Ahead of the show, drummer John Otto shared a statement on Instagram beginning, "Today is going to be tough."

"A first I never wanted to experience," Otto wrote. "Especially not now. You've [Rivers] been there for so many major firsts in my life. Some of my earliest memories were made with you. We grew up together. Laughed together ... Realized our dreams together. And traveled the world together. You've always been there. The godfather to my girls, my best friend-my brother."

"There will never be another you," Otto added of Rivers. "We're going to honor the life you lived and the love you spread with every show we play. You'll always be with us."

In place of Rivers, Saturday's concert featured bassist Richard "Kidnot" Buxton, who recapped the show in his own Instagram post.

"Deeply grateful to be able to celebrate the forever amazing [Rivers]," Buxton wrote. "Standing with [Limp Bizkit] in Mexico City last night, you could feel his spirit in every moment. It's an incredible honour to be here. This tour is for Sam!"

Limp Bizkit's tour continues Tuesday in Costa Rica.

