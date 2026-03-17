Limp Bizkit, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World will play the first shows at new Nashville venue

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

A new venue music venue called The Truth is opening in Nashville, and its opening run of shows has been announced.

The schedule includes Bleachers on Oct. 8, Limp Bizkit on Oct. 11 and 12, HARDY on Oct. 29-30, Beck on Oct. 31, Jimmy Eat World on Nov. 12, The Neighbourhood on Nov. 14, Blue October on Nov. 25 and Sabaton on Dec. 9.

"This first chapter reflects exactly what we set out to build with The Truth, a room where global icons, breakout artists and hometown voices can all share the same stage," reads a statement from Grant Lyman, president of Live Nation U.S. Regions East.

"This is just the beginning. We look forward to announcing many more shows as we shape a grand opening season that reflects the depth and diversity of Nashville's music community."

For the full calendar and all ticket info, visit TheTruthNashville.com.

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