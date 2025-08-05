Limp Bizkit announces Latin American Loserville tour with Yungblud & 311

Machaca Fest 2024 Fred Durst, singer of Limp Bizkit band, performs during a concert as a part of Machaca Fest 2024 at Paqrque Fundidora on November 30, 2024 in Monterrey, Mexico. Medios y Media/Getty Images (Medios y Media/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Limp Bizkit has announced a Latin American leg of their Loserville tour.

The outing kicks off Nov. 29 in Mexico City, and includes stops in Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Support comes from Yungblud and 311, among others.

For the full list of dates, check out Limp Bizkit's Instagram.

The Loserville tour first launched in the U.S. in November.

In addition to hitting the road, Limp Bizkit has been hitting the studio while hinting at possible new music. The "Break Stuff" outfit released their most recent album, Still Sucks, in 2021, which marked their first new record in 10 years.

