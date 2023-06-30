Lil Uzi Vert collaborates with Bring Me the Horizon, covers System of a Down on new 'Pink Tape' album

Generation Now/Atlantic Records

By Josh Johnson

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert brings the heavy on their new album Pink Tape with a Bring Me the Horizon collaboration and a cover of System of a Down.

Oli Sykes and company are featured on a song called "Werewolf," while Uzi puts a new spin on SOAD's "Chop Suey!" on a track titled "CS."

Pink Tape also includes a guest spot from BABYMETAL on the cut "The End." You can listen to the whole album now via digital outlets.

Uzi previously linked up with Bring Me the Horizon on the band's new single "AmEN!" — which just dropped earlier in June.

Bring Me the Horizon, meanwhile, is also featured on another just-released song, "CODE MISTAKE" by CORPSE.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!