Like a Storm announces new single, "Sinners & Saints"

Black Veil Brides Perform At Electric Ballroom In London Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images (Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Like a Storm is set to premiere a new single, "Sinners & Saints," on September 15.

The track marks the New Zealand outfit's first release as part of their new deal with EDGEOUT Records/Universal Music Group/UMe.

"We've been lucky to have had some great moments and milestones in our career to date and are feeling more passionate about the music now than ever," Like a Storm says. "This is going to be epic!"

"Sinners & Saints" will appear on the upcoming fifth studio album, due out later this year.

Like a Storm is known for blending hard rock music with the sounds of the didgeridoo, such as on the single "Become the Enemy."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!