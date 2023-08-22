Like a Storm announces new single, "Sinners & Saints"

Black Veil Brides Perform At Electric Ballroom In London Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images (Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images)

Like a Storm is set to premiere a new single, "Sinners & Saints," on September 15.

The track marks the New Zealand outfit's first release as part of their new deal with EDGEOUT Records/Universal Music Group/UMe.

"We've been lucky to have had some great moments and milestones in our career to date and are feeling more passionate about the music now than ever," Like a Storm says. "This is going to be epic!"

"Sinners & Saints" will appear on the upcoming fifth studio album, due out later this year.

Like a Storm is known for blending hard rock music with the sounds of the didgeridoo, such as on the single "Become the Enemy."

