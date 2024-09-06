Liam Gallagher comments on Oasis reunion: "I hear [their] ATTITUDE STINKS"

Since Oasis announced their reunion, Noel and Liam Gallagher themselves have remained relatively quiet — uncharacteristically so, some might say. Well, things are now getting back to normal in that regard, thanks to a recent tweetstorm from Liam.

In his first non-promotional post since the Oasis news broke, Liam writes, "OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something's never change."

Liam also got into some of the fan replies, responding to one fan asking if he has any extra tickets for the sold-out shows with, "S*** loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds."

When another fan asked, "How does Peggy feel about the reunion?," presumably referring to the Gallagher brothers' mother, Liam replies, "She's gutted she couldn't get a ticket."

Noel, meanwhile, gave his first post-reunion news "interview" during a previously reported run-in with a fan and his children, who posted the interaction to social media. When one of the kids asked why Noel had been feuding with Liam, he responded, "Because he stole my teddy bear."

Oasis' first reunion shows will take place in the U.K. in July 2025. In addition to shocking the music world by ending the Gallaghers' estrangement, the news also put a spotlight on Ticketmaster's controversial dynamic pricing model, which frustrated fans hoping to buy tickets.

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority has since announced an investigation into Ticketmaster, while Oasis will be selling tickets through a "staggered, invitation-only ballot process" for their newly added Wembley Stadium shows.

