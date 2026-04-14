Liam Gallagher claims 'reverse psychology vibes' as Oasis inducted into Rock Hall

Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Judging by Liam Gallagher's past comments on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, you might expect him to be equally dismissive now that Oasis has been inducted. Turns out, you'd be wrong.

Following the news that the reunited "Wonderwall" outfit is included in the Rock Hall's list of 2026 inductees, Liam posted on social media, "Reverse psychology vibes in the area Oasis RnR hall of farmers I mean famers."

In a follow-up post that seemingly starts sincere before maybe taking a turn into more familiar and sarcastic waters, Liam adds, "I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it's a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I'd dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it's true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream."

As for his change of heart regarding the Rock Hall, Liam credits his mother.

"I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization," Liam says. "She's told me to stop being a d*** and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it."

Liam also says that he and his brother Noel Gallagher, with whom he reunited in 2024 after a long and public feud, will be attending the induction ceremony, which takes place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles.

"We're both going we're soooooo proud and humble," Liam says.

Of course, anything Liam says on social media should be taken with a "Champagne Supernova"-sized grain of salt. You may recall when he said Oasis had recorded a new album after announcing their reunion, only to later say he was kidding.

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