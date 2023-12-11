Let's get a party going: Andrew W.K. & Kat Dennings are married

Congratulations are in order for Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings, who are now married.

The WandaVision and 2 Broke Girls actor shared the news in an interview with Vogue, which profiled the November ceremony. And while the groom is best known for a song called "Party Hard," the wedding was more of an intimate, cozy affair held at their Los Angeles home.

"I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an 'industry event' in every way," Dennings says. "I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days. I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch."

"I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man," she adds. "The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other's eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife."

W.K. and Dennings announced their engagement in 2021, just a week after their relationship became public.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.